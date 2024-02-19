Jeremy Renner Shows Up At People's Choice Awards: 'Feels Good To Be Back'

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner took the stage at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday to introduce the first award of the night at the recently concluded People’s Choice Awards.

He helped his fellow Marvel star Simu Liu kick off the ceremony, more than 13 months after the snow-plough accident that left Renner in critical condition. “Gotta say, it feels good to be back”, Renner, 53, told the audience after walking out to thunderous applause, reports People magazine.