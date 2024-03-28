Jennifer Winget Shares Fascinating Horse-Riding Anecdote From 'Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani' Sets

Talking about the serendipitous coincidence, Jennifer shared: “I have always believed that life has a way of aligning our passions with our paths. Horse riding is not just a hobby for me, but it’s a passion that I deeply cherish and want to get better at. During the pandemic, I got the opportunity to learn this skill, and fate seemed to smile on me when I landed the role of Anushka in 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani'."