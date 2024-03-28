Art & Entertainment

Jennifer Winget Shares Fascinating Horse-Riding Anecdote From 'Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani' Sets

Actress Jennifer Winget, who essays the role of a lawyer Anushka Raisinghani in the legal drama show 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani', has shared how her passion of horse-riding intertwined with her character's journey on the show.

Jennifer's character is of a professionally determined yet personally conflicted lawyer in the show, which follows the lives of legal professionals.

The series also stars Karan Wahi, Sanjay Nath, Joy Sengupta, and Reem Shaikh in key roles.

Talking about the serendipitous coincidence, Jennifer shared: “I have always believed that life has a way of aligning our passions with our paths. Horse riding is not just a hobby for me, but it’s a passion that I deeply cherish and want to get better at. During the pandemic, I got the opportunity to learn this skill, and fate seemed to smile on me when I landed the role of Anushka in 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani'."

The actress added: "However, my first interaction with the horse on the sets was quite interesting. The first horse we had simply refused to cooperate, even the instructor struggled to tame it. Much to everyone’s surprise and mine the second horse, tough-spirited, proved to be a more amiable companion. It’s moments like these that make the journey of bringing characters to life so unforgettable and enjoyable at the same time."

Produced by Smruti Shinde and Harvindar Arora, and directed by Aniruddha Rajderkar airs Monday to Wednesday on Sony LIV.

