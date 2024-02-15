It would not be wrong to say that fans of Jennifer Lopez are super excited for the release of ‘This Is Me…Now: A Love Story’. It showcases the meaning of love and self-love from her perspective.
After adding her touch of elegance to the same, JLo shared his take on how this film was made. For those caught unaware, she created an album by the same name but skipped taking the conventional route for the album launch. She actually reached out to her friend, Dave Meyer (director), and visualised her perception and idea of love in order to pen a script, which then became ‘This is Me…Now: A Love Story’. It is all set to premiere on February 16 on Prime Video.
Speaking about how she got the idea of ‘This is Me…Now: A Love Story’, Jennifer Lopez said, “There wasn't a time where I was like, "Oh, I'm going to do this at some point in my life." This was something that was really inspired by the music and a moment in life that I wanted to capture, that seemed very kind of magical and even surreal at times that it was happening. I went into the studio and I made this album. And when it was done, I thought to myself, there's more to this story, there's something bigger I want to do with this music. I just don't want to do the normal, put out a video and do this and do that and promotions.”
She further mentioned how she felt like there was a bigger message, and hence, rang up Dave (director) to sit down and talk. JLo then played some of her music to him and told him that she wants to do something, without knowing what exactly she wanted to do.
“It didn't fit into any one specific category. Not quite a film, not quite a video, but a story nonetheless, something very original. We sat there and we talked about it and I sang to Dave. I did all kinds of stuff. And then Dave really kind of honed in on, "Well, that's the story. What you just told me is what we should do." We started putting it down on paper, trying to describe it to people. They didn't really quite get it. Then we had to write a script for them to understand it. We did that. And then we kind of went from there,” she revealed.
Directed by Grammy-winner Dave Meyers, the much-awaited musical stars Fat Joe, Trevor Noah, Kim Petras, Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Jenifer Lewis, Jay Shetty, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Sadhguru, Derek Houg in key roles. The movie will premiere on February 16 on Prime Video.