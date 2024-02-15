Speaking about how she got the idea of ‘This is Me…Now: A Love Story’, Jennifer Lopez said, “There wasn't a time where I was like, "Oh, I'm going to do this at some point in my life." This was something that was really inspired by the music and a moment in life that I wanted to capture, that seemed very kind of magical and even surreal at times that it was happening. I went into the studio and I made this album. And when it was done, I thought to myself, there's more to this story, there's something bigger I want to do with this music. I just don't want to do the normal, put out a video and do this and do that and promotions.”