Jaya Bachchan Gets Candid About How She Supported Amitabh Bachchan During His Low Phase

However, Jaya Bachchan’s daughter, Shweta, has a different opinion. She didn’t agree with what Jaya Bachchan said and emphasized that actively offering help would be more beneficial. “I think men have a really tough time. If a friend of yours was in some kind of trouble but not actively asking for help, would you not offer it anyway? I would. If you will do it for a girlfriend, why wouldn’t you do it for a guy? Sometimes, I feel all that a man needs is, ‘Hey listen, maybe you should think of it this way.’ Or maybe you give them an idea, or maybe you give them a point, which then they can work on,” she expressed, while adding that she would like to have a proactive role in such a case.