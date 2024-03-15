Jaya Bachchan Gets Candid About How She Supported Amitabh Bachchan During His Low Phase

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan hit rock bottom in the 1990s and it’s something everyone knows about. His wife, Jaya Bachchan, has now spoken up about how she supported him during that time. In the latest episode of her granddaughter’s podcast, ‘What The Hell Navya,’ Jaya Bachchan admitted that she chose to silently stand by the actor instead of intervening too much.
In the latest episode of Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast, when the host asked the veteran actress about Amitabh Bachchan’s lowest point in life, she responded by saying that they had seen different kinds of failures throughout the different phases of their lives. “We went through it together. I don’t know whether I did the right thing or wrong, but it’s also nice when a man is going through this kind of a phase, is to just be there and be quiet. Instead of you know (cribbing). It’s very annoying. If they want your help, if they need your help, (they’ll ask for it). It’s (cribbing) another irritation. Maybe it’s nice to be silently standing there and convey to a person, ‘I’m here,’” she stated.
However, Jaya Bachchan’s daughter, Shweta, has a different opinion. She didn’t agree with what Jaya Bachchan said and emphasized that actively offering help would be more beneficial. “I think men have a really tough time. If a friend of yours was in some kind of trouble but not actively asking for help, would you not offer it anyway? I would. If you will do it for a girlfriend, why wouldn’t you do it for a guy? Sometimes, I feel all that a man needs is, ‘Hey listen, maybe you should think of it this way.’ Or maybe you give them an idea, or maybe you give them a point, which then they can work on,” she expressed, while adding that she would like to have a proactive role in such a case.
As for what the superstar’s low and challenging phase was; the ‘Don’ actor was involved in the Bofors scam, a media ban, a string of box office failures, an unsuccessful venture as a producer with his own establishment AB Corp, and eventually declaring bankruptcy. However, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ spun his life around.