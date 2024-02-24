Tamil director Atlee Kumar made his much-awaited Bollywood debut in 2023 with ‘Jawan’, which also proved to be the biggest hit of Shah Rukh Khan’s career. The film not only saw massive success and grossed Rs 1,160 crore worldwide, but also ranks as the second highest-grossing Hindi film and the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of all time.
Now Atlee, who previously hinted at a potential Hollywood project, has shared that his Hollywood dream might actually materialise within the next three years. Sharing how he wants to deliver maximum entertainment to audiences who invest time and money in watching his work, Atlee said during a chat with ABP News, “I have been genuine to my promise. I have kept my responsibility the same. In future, if I ever make a Hollywood film, I will do the same,”
When asked to share details of the Hollywood project, Atlee said, “Yes, it’s happening. It took me eight years to reach Bollywood… maybe in the next three years, you will see something there with a great announcement. I am working on it.”
For those caught unaware, it was in October 2023, post the release of ‘Jawan’ that Atlee had shared during the India Today Conclave that he had engaged in discussions with a Hollywood studio, and said, “They really respect us as national filmmakers. I told them I’d made some Tamil films, but they didn’t know the difference,” adding, “We should. I don’t want to say I should make a Hollywood film, ‘we’ should make a Hollywood film. God willing, I will.”
In another interview post ‘Jawan’ success, Atlee revealed getting praise from Hollywood technicians. “People who worked on our film were from Hollywood. Action director Spiro Razatos worked with us. So, Spiro and other great directors and technicians from Hollywood were at the same screening of Jawan. And Spiro said I have done action in this film. So, they asked who has done that scene where SRK is engulfed in flames. He said, ‘It was the director’s vision and he executed it.’ So they immediately connected with me and told me, ‘If you want to work in Hollywood, let us know,’ so it isn’t a taste which is very desi. It is something superheroic and it has a very basic rhythm. I thought this idea only works for us but it is working globally,” he had said during a chat with Film Companion.
Now with the project indeed happening, we just cannot wait for the official announcement. Meanwhile, Atlee also has 'Baby John' with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.