In another interview post ‘Jawan’ success, Atlee revealed getting praise from Hollywood technicians. “People who worked on our film were from Hollywood. Action director Spiro Razatos worked with us. So, Spiro and other great directors and technicians from Hollywood were at the same screening of Jawan. And Spiro said I have done action in this film. So, they asked who has done that scene where SRK is engulfed in flames. He said, ‘It was the director’s vision and he executed it.’ So they immediately connected with me and told me, ‘If you want to work in Hollywood, let us know,’ so it isn’t a taste which is very desi. It is something superheroic and it has a very basic rhythm. I thought this idea only works for us but it is working globally,” he had said during a chat with Film Companion.