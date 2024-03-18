Javed Akhtar Reflects On First Marriage With Honey Irani, Citing THIS Reason For Divorce

He further stated that his upbringing in Lucknow instilled in him manners that discouraged the use of foul language. However, under the influence of alcohol, he would not abide by rules and would become someone else. “I used to become another person. It was unhealthy, irrational and causing problem to many people. It impacted my marriage with Honey. If I was a sober and responsible person, the story would have been different. This (battle with alcoholism) is a part of that failed relationship. She's a wonderful person. She’s a very nice person, and I have great respect for her. And that is why today, we’re best of friends,” said Akhtar.