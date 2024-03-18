Javed Akhtar Reflects On First Marriage With Honey Irani, Citing THIS Reason For Divorce

Renowned lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar remains on good terms with his first wife and fellow screenwriter, Honey Irani. Now, in a recent interview, the veteran artist candidly discussed his marriage to her and revealed why the two decided to separate. The couple, who were married for 11 years, parted ways in 1985.
Talking to Mojo Story, Javed Akhtar revealed that his battle with alcoholism had significantly strained their relationship. He emphasized upon it, saying, “I started drinking at the age of 20-21 and left when I was 42 years old. I could afford a bottle and used to drink almost a bottle every night. It’s very common for Urdu poetics to become big drunkards because they believe that if they are poets and artistes, they should be carefree and you should drink. I think I had those wrong values.”
Advertisement
He further stated that his upbringing in Lucknow instilled in him manners that discouraged the use of foul language. However, under the influence of alcohol, he would not abide by rules and would become someone else. “I used to become another person. It was unhealthy, irrational and causing problem to many people. It impacted my marriage with Honey. If I was a sober and responsible person, the story would have been different. This (battle with alcoholism) is a part of that failed relationship. She's a wonderful person. She’s a very nice person, and I have great respect for her. And that is why today, we’re best of friends,” said Akhtar.
Advertisement
Not only that, the veteran star also revealed how his second wife-veteran actress Shabana Azmi dealt with his addiction to alcohol. He disclosed that she “somehow managed” it for the first ten years of their marriage. However, when he turned 42, he himself realized that he could “die soon” if he continued drinking the way he does. Upon realization, he hasn’t even had a sip of champagne since.