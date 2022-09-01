Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Janhvi Kapoor To Sanjana Sanghi To Ananya Panday – 5 New-Age Actresses Whose Traditional Looks Will Inspire You This Festive Season

The festivities of Ganeshotsav are underway and people from all over are immersed in the celebrations of Lord Ganesha. Here are some new-age actresses giving perfect inspiration for your traditional looks.

Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sanjana Sanghi
Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sanjana Sanghi Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Sep 2022 4:27 pm

Bollywood is always riding high on fashion. From airport looks to glam red carpet events to traditional festive looks, audiences are always looking forward for some fashion inspiration from the B-Townies. During this festive season, many Bollywood actresses have swayed the fans with their distinctive Indian looks.

If you’re looking for some inspiration from the new brigade of Bollywood actresses during the ongoing Ganeshotsav, here are some of the hottest new-age actresses giving some traditional goals:

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor has been making some bold fashion choices making her fans fall in love with her all over again. Her recent saree look grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Janhvi Kapoor really knows how to keep the temperature hot at all times, even in a traditional avatar.

Tara Sutaria

Slay it like Tara Sutaria! As lehnga looks are a go-to during this Ganeshotsav, Tara Sutaria makes sure to add her glam quotient to this Indian avatar and teach us how to be chic yet gorgeous at the same time.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sanjana Sanghi

As the ethnic season is live, Sanjana Sanghi joins the parade with utmost beauty. Her subtle yet gorgeous blue suit is a total inspiration for your simple yet elegant look!

Barkha Singh

Barkha Singh too hopped on this desi trend with her eye-catching red suit. Well, the actress surely never fails to woo us with her fashion game.

Ananya Panday

Anarkali looks have been a trend for quite some time now. Keeping up with this trend Ananya Panday was recently spotted rocking the desi look like a pro during the promotional activities of her last release, ‘Liger’.

Well, if you guys are looking for some fashion inspiration for this festive season. You now know which new-age B-Town to reach out to for some fashion advice.

