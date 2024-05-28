Janhvi Kapoor Talks About Her 'Zingaat' Viral Dance With Rihanna

"Rihanna said to me, 'I see your Instagram all the time'. And I was so surprised, I went, 'Me??' She then told me that she thought I was so hot and that she loved the way I did my wave, literally imitating my wave to me... I was like, ‘What is happening here??’ After that, I was ready to go home, because how could anything else that could happen after, possibly top this moment in my life," shared Janhvi, who was last seen in the movie 'Bawaal'. The actress further shared how the viral video of them dancing to 'Zingaat' came to be.