Thursday, Nov 03, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor On Taking Up Difficult Roles Like ‘Mili’: I’m Willing To Do Anything For My Art

Janhvi Kapoor talks about her relationship with sensational headlines and how she is deciding on her projects in her Bollywood career.

Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Nov 2022 4:37 pm

Janhvi Kapoor is awaiting the release of her upcoming film ‘Mili’, in which she will be seen as a woman fighting for her survival after being stuck in a freezer. The actress, who is Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter, made her debut 'Dhadak', next starred as Gunjan Saxena in the film 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', moved on to horror comedy film 'Roohi', and then to her last release, 'Good Luck Jerry'.

While she has always been in the news for her personal life or her sartorial choices, Janhvi feels that she is trying to move away from her media image with her work. So, is she picking physically difficult parts to play on screen, Janvhi told Indian Express, “It is just my will to push the envelope. I don’t believe that acting as an art form should be easy or comfortable, you have to bare your soul. I believe so much in the idea of giving my audience the experience that moves them, and I think in order to, I do need to push myself beyond my limits. I’m willing to do anything for my art.”

She added, “I’m just, I think, getting lucky a little bit and also gravitating towards roles that feel challenging to me as an actor.”

Further talking about how she felt cheated at one point in her career because everything she said was made into sensational headlines, Janvi asserted, “I’m baffled at how what seems like an honest interaction becomes an opportunistic way for someone to make a headline or make you look a certain way. More often than not, you’re made to look bad because that’s what gets the headlines. But I’ve learnt to not be disappointed in people anymore. There was a phase where I’d feel cheated by what feels like a normal interaction. However, everyone is trying to do their job and unfortunately people have been rewarded in this profession for far too long for being negative and putting out negative headlines, so they think that’s what sells. That’s just the world we’re in now.”

When asked if it did take a toll on her, Janvi quipped, “It used to, but now (it doesn’t)… People are going to criticise you no matter what. So, if I’m going to be criticised either way, I may just be criticised for saying something that is the truth because then at least I’ll have that much to hold on to.”

After ‘Mili’, she will be seen in ‘Bawaal’ opposite Varun Dhawan.

Related stories

Janhvi Kapoor: I’m Quite Superstitious

Janhvi Kapoor: The First Promotional Outfit That I Selected Was For 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Janhvi Kapoor: I've Shown Perseverance In My Own Life Many Times

Tags

Art & Entertainment Janhvi Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor Films Janhvi Kapoor Bawaal Janhvi Kapoor Varun Dhawan Janhvi Kapoor In Bawaal Janhvi Kapoor Roles Mili Boney Kapoor Mili Release Mili Movie Janhvi Kapoor Boney Kapoor New Delhi India
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

Mumbai Police Registers FIR Against 4 Muslim Clerics For Allegedly Hurting Religious Sentiments

Mumbai Police Registers FIR Against 4 Muslim Clerics For Allegedly Hurting Religious Sentiments