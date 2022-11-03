Janhvi Kapoor On Taking Up Difficult Roles Like ‘Mili’: I’m Willing To Do Anything For My Art

Janhvi Kapoor is awaiting the release of her upcoming film ‘Mili’, in which she will be seen as a woman fighting for her survival after being stuck in a freezer. The actress, who is Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter, made her debut 'Dhadak', next starred as Gunjan Saxena in the film 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', moved on to horror comedy film 'Roohi', and then to her last release, 'Good Luck Jerry'.

While she has always been in the news for her personal life or her sartorial choices, Janhvi feels that she is trying to move away from her media image with her work. So, is she picking physically difficult parts to play on screen, Janvhi told Indian Express, “It is just my will to push the envelope. I don’t believe that acting as an art form should be easy or comfortable, you have to bare your soul. I believe so much in the idea of giving my audience the experience that moves them, and I think in order to, I do need to push myself beyond my limits. I’m willing to do anything for my art.”

She added, “I’m just, I think, getting lucky a little bit and also gravitating towards roles that feel challenging to me as an actor.”

Further talking about how she felt cheated at one point in her career because everything she said was made into sensational headlines, Janvi asserted, “I’m baffled at how what seems like an honest interaction becomes an opportunistic way for someone to make a headline or make you look a certain way. More often than not, you’re made to look bad because that’s what gets the headlines. But I’ve learnt to not be disappointed in people anymore. There was a phase where I’d feel cheated by what feels like a normal interaction. However, everyone is trying to do their job and unfortunately people have been rewarded in this profession for far too long for being negative and putting out negative headlines, so they think that’s what sells. That’s just the world we’re in now.”

When asked if it did take a toll on her, Janvi quipped, “It used to, but now (it doesn’t)… People are going to criticise you no matter what. So, if I’m going to be criticised either way, I may just be criticised for saying something that is the truth because then at least I’ll have that much to hold on to.”

After ‘Mili’, she will be seen in ‘Bawaal’ opposite Varun Dhawan.