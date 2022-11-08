Janhvi Kapoor On Her Social Media Image: Hopefully If I Look Cute, I’ll Be Able To Pay For My EMIs

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in showbiz with 2018 film ‘Dhadak’. She next featured in Netflix’s ‘Ghost Stories’ and ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ in 2020. Janhvi followed it up with ‘Roohi’ in 2021, and ‘Good Luck Jerry’ and ‘Mili’ in 2022. It cannot be ruled out that in most of her films, she is seen as a non-glamorous, girl-next-door avatar. But on social media, she shows her glamorous look and netizens both sides of her personality.

Nonetheless, Janhvi, in an interview with Galatta Plus, recently revealed that she has been advised to keep her social media image in sync with the onscreen characters although does not want to create a ‘false narrative’. She said, “I have been told this a lot, ‘The kind of films that you are doing are of a certain beat and your social media presence is quite a contradiction to that. So, it will be harder for people to buy into those characters if they keep seeing you in this get-up’.”

She feels that she wants to keep her life as an actor separate from who she is in real life, and it doesn’t mean she is not “real and authentic” to her characters. She said, “That’s the point of being an actor.”

The daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor also said how the idea of an actor promoting their movie in a similar look as their character is something she doesn’t buy. Talking about her promoting ‘Mili’, she said, “Janhvi is promoting Mili. Mili is not promoting Mili."

Last but not the least, Janhvi said that social media shouldn’t be taken too seriously. She admitted that her ‘cute’ pictures might actually help her earn more money. She said, “Hopefully if I look cute and five extra people like my pictures, I’ll get another brand and I’ll be able to pay for my EMIs with more ease than I was before.”

Janhvi’s act in ‘Mili’ has been appreciated, but the film has tanked at the box office.