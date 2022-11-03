Thursday, Nov 03, 2022
Janhvi Kapoor: I’m Quite Superstitious

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has opened up about her superstitious beliefs.

Updated: 03 Nov 2022 12:23 pm

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has opened up about her superstitious beliefs and how she visits the Tirupati temple on special occasions every time. 

The actress, along with her father and well-known film producer Boney Kapoor, came on the 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote their film 'Mili'.

Apart from discussing their movie and shooting experiences, both of them also opened up about their lives and Janhvi told the host Kapil that she is very superstitious about certain things.

The 25-year-old actress has worked in movies such as 'Dhadak', played the character of an Indian Air Force officer and Kargil war veteran Gunjan Saxena in the movie 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. 

Later on, she also became part of the horror comedy film 'Roohi' and 'Good Luck Jerry' in which she played the titular lead. 

Now, the actress is all set to play the lead character in 'Mili' in which she will be seen as a woman fighting for her survival after being stuck in a freezer. 

Janhvi said: "I'm quite superstitious. Now too while entering the stage I entered with my right foot first. Also, on mom and dad's birthday, New year, and other special occasions, I make sure to visit Tirupati, and Thursday I am veg."

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

