Jane Campion Predicts Netflix Will Turn Picky After Fall In Subscription

'The Power of the Dog' director Jane Campion fears that streaming giant Netflix will now become choosier about the projects it decides to fund as a part of its strategy after losing subscribers, reports Variety.

Jane Campion
Updated: 11 Jul 2022 4:04 pm

As quoted by Variety, Campion told the BBC in a recent interview: "I do think they're going to be more picky about other projects or, maybe, what's sad is not taking risks on people without names."

Campion, whose 2021 Netflix Western psychological drama, The Power of the Dog garnered 12 nominations at the Academy Awards, believes that established filmmakers such as herself will likely be fine.

Variety further states that she thinks the new strategy may hurt the prospects of up-and-coming filmmakers.

"I don't think it would be hard for me if I wanted to do something because I've established a relationship and they're incredibly loyal," she said in a statement accessed by Variety.

While Campion made sure to note that The Power of the Dog "couldn't have been made" without the support of Netflix, the perspective of the company has shifted since the film was released in the heat of last year's awards season.

The streamer announced that it was down by 200,000 subscribers at the end of Q1 and that it expects to lose another two million subscribers in Q2. In its most recent earnings, Netflix committed to cutting costs in order to keep its margins at 20 per cent. The streamer still plans to spend aggressively on content, though, with a budget of $17 billion in 2022 for shows and films.

[With Inputs From IANS]

