Jaideep Ahlawat And His Love For 'The Godfather' Trilogy

Jaideep Ahlawat, who rose to fame with his role in 'Gangs of Wasseypur,' shares his love for the Hollywood classic 'The Godfather'.

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat
Actor Jaideep Ahlawat Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Nov 2022 6:09 pm

Jaideep Ahlawat, who rose to fame with his role in 'Gangs of Wasseypur,' shares his love for the Hollywood classic 'The Godfather' which is a story of a mafia family, a complete crime drama directed by Francis Ford Coppola.

He reveals how, initially, he was not much interested in watching the movie.

Jaideep said: "When I watched The Godfather for the first time, I literally slept off, but the people around me hyped it up as a cult film so much that I decided to watch the film from start to end."

The first part of the trilogy was released in 1972, and it achieved great success at the box office. The second was released in 1974, and the third in 1990. In fact, the other two parts were also well-received by the audience.

Jaideep added how he developed an interest in the trilogy and watched it for three months continuously.

"After watching the trilogy, I was so addicted to it that I started binge-watching it every single day for 3 months! If I am watching one part today, I will take a break tomorrow and then watch the following part the day after. It is indeed a mind-blowing film," said Jaideep, who is appearing on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Nora Fatehi for the promotion of their upcoming film 'An Action Hero.'

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

