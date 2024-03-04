'Iwájú' On Disney+ Hotstar Review: This Nigeria-Based Futuristic Series Highlights The Harsh Realities Of The World

Animation is a genre of films that’s absolutely loved by all; they are, after all, breezy watches and a fun way to spend time with your families. While you can never get tired of re-watching some good old animated films and shows, Disney+ has now collaborated with the pan-African company, Kugali Media, for a new project titled ‘Iwájú.’ The title translates to “the future” in the West-African language, Yoruba. Created by Olufikayo Adeola, Hamid Ibrahim, Toluwalakin Olowofoyeku, this six-episode series not only entertains but also serves an eye-opener to the realities of life. Here’s what it’s about.
‘Iwájú’: Story
Set in a futuristic and technologically advanced city of Lagos, Nigeria, ‘Iwájú’ tells the story of a young girl named Tola Martins (Simisola Gbadamosi), who lives on an island with her father, Tunde Martins (Dayo Okeniyi), where the upper-class population mostly lives. She’s eager to explore the mainland of her home city, where majority of the population resides. Alongside her new pet lizard, Otin (Weruche Opia), she is determined to learn more about where she’s from. In her rebellious phase at the age of 10, she, along with her best friend and mainland inhabitant Kole Adesola (Siji Soetan), embark on an adventure. However, the world isn’t all unicorns and rainbows as she is soon targeted by Bode DeSousa (Femi Branch), whose motivations and visions highlight the core themes of the show.
‘Iwájú’: Performances
‘Iwájú’ boasts as exceptional voice cast. Each and every character has been perfectly brought to life, thanks to the voice actors and their on-point accents for making their respective characters authentic.
Simisola Gbadamosi as Tola Martins is a giggly and chirpy character, who uses her eyes and her smile to get what she wants. While one might think she’s a rich-bratty girl, she’s quite the opposite. Her desperation to see how the world works outside of her home can be a quality relatable to many. On the other hand, Siji Soetan’s voice modulations as Kole Adesola perfectly suit the character. Though there are moments where he is filled with guilt over making bad decisions, at no point will you dislike him.
Dayo Okeniyi as Tunde Martins has perfectly fit into the shoes of an over-protective father and an ambitious worker. His voice work seamlessly exudes the protective love he has for his daughter. Meanwhile, Femi Branch as Bode DeSousa has played the perfect villain with his hoarse voice. His cunning smile along with a justification of his doings makes him a pretty likeable villain. I think we’re all so consumed by the extreme portrayals of ‘bad characters’ today that Bode just comes off as someone you can understand, to some extent.
While the rest of characters also delivered some amazing performances, the most note-worthy character is that of Otis, who’s voiced by Wereche Opia. While the pet lizard/robot starts having dialogues much later, the robotic voice and tones have been wonderfully executed (100% my favourite character).
‘Iwájú’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
Olufikayo Adeola and Halima Hudson have clearly thought this series through. There are many emotions and themes that have been put in this thought-provoking series. Each episode has been thoughtfully penned down in such a way that would want you to watch the next episode one after the other – you can also think of it as a two-hour long movie that can be easily watched in one-go. Talking about the themes of economic inequality and poverty, the series approaches these heavy concepts with a delicate touch yet presents them bluntly the way it is, considering that the majority of the audience may be children. The portrayal ensures that these concepts are presented in a way that young viewers can grasp. However, at some points, it did feel a tad bit rushed.
What I also loved is that each and every character has been given equal importance, using relatable back-stories that can be resonated with global audiences. Each episode introduces characters with a title card, showcasing their past and present, making sense of their motivations and aspirations.
The series, overall, is a visual feast and is never dull. Because it showcases two different parts of the same city, Lagos has been made into a character in itself. You will find various drone shots used to show the river, rich apartments, farmer’s market and the hustle-bustle of the busy streets. The vibrant culture and everyday life of the city has been shown beautifully, making you transport to the Nigerian city virtually. Despite the addition of fancy technology, the income gap and differences in economic strata are visibly shown. And as for the depiction of characters, and moments between them, the camera hasn’t been played around with too much, making it easy to the eyes.
The animation has been extremely fluid. The wide eyes, facial expressions and smiles (except for Bode’s) are sure to steal your heart. Even the editing has been crisp and the shot changes are done neatly. However, instead of making a series, I would have much rather preferred a film.
But, what’s also applause-worthy is how Nigerian culture has been subtly promoted. The characters have donned beautiful traditional attires and even the language used is a mix of broken English along with native Pidgin and Yoruba. Not only that, there has also been a use of some Afrobeats in some scenes.
‘Iwájú’: Cast & Crew
Director: Olufikayo Adeola
Cast: Simisola Gbadamosi, Dayo Okeniyi, Femi Branch, Siji Soetan, Weruche Opia, Toyin Oshinaike, Bisola Aiyeola, Sodiq Yusuff
Available On: Disney+ Hotstar
Duration: 6 episodes, 17-23 minutes each
Premiere Date: February 28, 2024
Genre: Drama, Sci-fi, Animated
Language: English, Nigerian Pidgin, Yoruba
‘Iwájú’: Can Kids Watch It?
Yes.
Outlook’s Verdict
While ‘Iwájú’ might be based against the backdrop of a specific city, its story transcends borders. The characters are simplistic yet relatable. It’s different and is completely worth your time. If you’re looking to binge something to calm your mind, or even spark some discussions, give this coming-of-age show a try; you won’t be disappointed.