'Iwájú' On Disney+ Hotstar Review: This Nigeria-Based Futuristic Series Highlights The Harsh Realities Of The World

Olufikayo Adeola and Halima Hudson have clearly thought this series through. There are many emotions and themes that have been put in this thought-provoking series. Each episode has been thoughtfully penned down in such a way that would want you to watch the next episode one after the other – you can also think of it as a two-hour long movie that can be easily watched in one-go. Talking about the themes of economic inequality and poverty, the series approaches these heavy concepts with a delicate touch yet presents them bluntly the way it is, considering that the majority of the audience may be children. The portrayal ensures that these concepts are presented in a way that young viewers can grasp. However, at some points, it did feel a tad bit rushed.