South Indian actress Pranitha Subhash gave birth to a baby girl in a private Bengaluru hospital. Messages of congratulations began pouring in for the actress as soon as she announced the news on her social media platforms today.

The actress took to Instagram to post pictures from the hospital, as per a report by The Times of India.

Last June, the actress married businessman, Nitin Raju in a small ceremony in Bengaluru. The wedding was limited to family and close friends because of the presence of the pandemic. The actress will make her acting debut in the upcoming Kannada film 'Ramana Avatara.'