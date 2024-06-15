She also shared that her interest in acting developed on the sets of 'Koi Mil Gaya', starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. "At a very young age, me and my sister used to go on the sets of Koi Mil Gaya. The makers have created Kasauli (the town of Koi Mil Gaya) in the film city. We used to enjoy there so much that never wanted to go back home. From there my interest in films started. Later, I did theatres and we had a very good teacher because of whom we all became very dedicated to acting,'' she said.