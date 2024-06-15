Actor Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan, is making her Bollywood debut with 'Ishq Vishk Rebound'. In an interview, Pashmina revealed she was depressed in the past. Read on to know the reason.
In an interview with ANI, while recalling being "depressed", Pashmina said that in the initial years, she was very confused if she can be a good actor or not. Though she did theatres in school, she wasn't sure. She added, "So, I had applied to different universities in the UK for marketing. I got my visa, rooms were booked and it was summer holiday. I was very depressed. All my friends would go for parties and they would do everything. I used to just sleep in the afternoon."
Pashmina also revealed that she realised that she wasn't artistically satisfied in marketing. She felt she was not good enough for it. "Since then I took a photo shoot actually to see what was in me. I showed it to my father and my uncle, and they said yes, there is something in everyone, but you have to polish it. From that time, I did back-to-back acting and dance classes. I learned Bharatanatyam and other dance forms. I started giving back-to-back auditions," said the actress.
She further said that after a lot of rejections, continuously evaluating herself and taking feedback from family, after so many years, she got the opportunity and her debut film. Pashmina said she is very grateful for that.
She also shared that her interest in acting developed on the sets of 'Koi Mil Gaya', starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. "At a very young age, me and my sister used to go on the sets of Koi Mil Gaya. The makers have created Kasauli (the town of Koi Mil Gaya) in the film city. We used to enjoy there so much that never wanted to go back home. From there my interest in films started. Later, I did theatres and we had a very good teacher because of whom we all became very dedicated to acting,'' she said.