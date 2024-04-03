Is LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha In A Relationship With &TEAM's K? Here’s What Their Agency Has To Say

Shortly after many couples – Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol or aespa’s Karina and Lee Jae-wook – made their relationships official and even broke up, a fresh one has emerged on the horizon. This time, it revolves around K-Pop idols LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha and &TEAM’s K.
On April 3, a Japanese media outlet, Shukan Bunshun, released a report which stated that the popular idols had been in a relationship since 2022 but unfortunately parted ways last year due to their relationship being exposed. However, the same report further went on to mention that they decided to reconcile sometime last fall and were recently seen enjoying a date in a private room at a high-end restaurant in Ginza, a fancy neighbourhood in Tokyo, on March 17.
The report described K, whose real name is Koga Yudai, as a “handsome idol” who is 186cm tall and is six years older than Kahuza. The description matched that of the artist’s, given that he’s 26 years old, while Kahuza is 20 years old.
When contacted by the outlet, LE SSERAFIM’s agency denied the dating rumours, asserting that Kazuha and K are not in a romantic relationship. However, they did acknowledge that the two had shared a meal together, but only as friends. An official from the management agency stated, “The dating rumours, specifically those involving Kazuha and K, are unfounded.” HYBE – the agency both the stars are under – confirmed, “It is not true that the two are in a relationship.”
But, what’s interesting to note is that both &TEAM and LE SSERAFIM debuted in 2022, placing them within the unspoken “no dating” rule of the K-Pop industry. While HYBE doesn’t out rightly have such a policy, many netizens don’t believe the official statements and have claimed to have found alleged ‘proof.’