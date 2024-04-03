Is LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha In A Relationship With &TEAM's K? Here’s What Their Agency Has To Say

When contacted by the outlet, LE SSERAFIM’s agency denied the dating rumours, asserting that Kazuha and K are not in a romantic relationship. However, they did acknowledge that the two had shared a meal together, but only as friends. An official from the management agency stated, “The dating rumours, specifically those involving Kazuha and K, are unfounded.” HYBE – the agency both the stars are under – confirmed, “It is not true that the two are in a relationship.”