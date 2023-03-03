Ira Sone Makes A Comeback On TV After 7 Years With 'Kundali Bhagya'

TV actress Ira Sone spoke about returning to TV after seven years with Ekta Kapoor's 'Kundali Bhagya'. The series stars Shraddha Arya and Shakti Arora in lead roles.



Ira plays the role of Nidhi Hinduja, sister of Anjali Hinduja (Sonal Vengurlekar) and ex-fiance of Arjun (Shakti Arora).



In the show, Nidhi tries to sort out her differences with Arjun. The actress said that she is excited to return to the small screen with this show.



She was last seen in 'Desh Ki Beti Nandini'.



Ira said: "'Kundali Bhagya' is one of the most popular shows and being a part of it is a huge honour. I am really happy to be back on television after 7 years, that too with such a big hit show. I'm playing the character of Nidhi, a positive and caring girl."



Ira was also seen in 'Kumkum', 'Woh Rehne Wali Mehlon Ki', 'Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar', 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya', 'Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi' and many more.

Sharing further about her on-screen character, she added that the role is challenging but she is sure that the audience will continue to appreciate her acting.



"She is madly in love with Arjun and always does what is best for him. It is a challenging role and I truly hope the audience enjoys watching me on screen once again in this fresh and new avatar," she wrapped up.



'Kundali Bhagya' airs on Zee TV.