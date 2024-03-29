When Ira Khan tied the knot with Nupur Shikare, their marriage became the talk of the town. The couple opted for two weddings. The first wedding was an opulent event in Mumbai, while the other one was an intimate affair in Udaipur. Recently, Ira Khan revealed that the wedding cake that was used for her Udaipur wedding was baked by her mother – Reena Dutta.
Taking to her Instagram, Ira Khan shared a few pictures from the kitchen where Reena Dutta baked the wedding cake. The first picture shows Dutta in a pink sweater assessing the cake. The other pictures show the team as they meticulously work their magic on the cake. In one of the pictures, Dutta is seen whisking the buttercream. Khan also posted the final cake which was adorned with gorgeous flowers. The Udaipur wedding took place at the luxurious Taj Aravali Resort & Spa.
Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “The OG crew + Cherise. No one else could have baked our wedding cake. As Popeye was feeding me or after (can’t remember), I look at Mama and she’s mouthing at me, ‘Is it dry?’”
Take a look at the pictures here.
The post has fetched over 4K likes. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “Your mama is quite cool.” A second fan commented, “Wonderful Mother… Wonderful Daughter.” A third fan wrote, “The best.” Ira Khan tied the knot with Nupur Shikhare in January after they dated each other for a long time. After the wedding, they also hosted a reception in Mumbai. The function was attended by some of the most well-known Bollywood faces such as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Ranbir Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif to name a few.