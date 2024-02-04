Ira Khan Shares Pics Of Her Honeymoon In Indonesia

Actress Ira Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, has shared pictures from her honeymoon with fitness expert Nupur Shikhare.

Ira and Nupur registered their marriage legally in Mumbai on January 3 and followed it up with wedding festivities in Udaipur.

Ira gave a peek into her honeymoon with husband Nupur Shikhare as she shared a host of pictures.

The pictures featured their beach outings, romantic pool dates, a shirtless picture of Nupur, in which he can be seen nailing a headstand at their hotel. She posted some more pictures of Nupur doing a headstand in different locations – on the beach and during a hike. Ira and Nupur also posed together in selfies.