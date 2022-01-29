Ira Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his ex wife Reena Dutta, is very active on social media who frequently uses her accounts to promote mental health awareness. She frequently discusses her own struggles with depression and other concerns.
She, too, has been singled out for discussing her personal life on social media. Ira Khan took to social media on Friday to discuss online hate and the drawbacks of sharing her life with the world.
The 25-year-old posted a video in which she discusses how long it took her to come up about her mental health struggles and make her Instagram private.
"I'm talking about sharing publicly. Make sure you know why you're doing it. Then think long and hard if you want to. It's important to speak up and normalize mental health but fight your fight first. And sharing publicly is not for everyone - and I say this with no judgment. I know lots of intelligent, brave people who have no interest in sharing publicly. I know OTHER lots of intelligent, brave people who get bothered by hate and comments on social media. So they focus their valuable energy elsewhere. Take care," she wrote.
Mohapatra, interestingly, had a troll-appropriate retort as she wrote, "Aapke paas obviously kuch kaam nahin hai, frustrated ho kar yahan pe apne loser life ka poison yahaan pe faila rahe ho. Jao kuch kaam seekho aur karo , loser banke apne ma-baap ko neecha mat dikhao (You obviously do not have any work. You are just frustrated and are spreading your poison here. Go and learn some work and don't be a loser and shame to your parents)."
Ira Khan's remark was hailed by several other people, who came out in support of her. Trolls, on the other hand, have swamped the comments section with some not-so-nice responses.