Ira Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his ex wife Reena Dutta, is very active on social media who frequently uses her accounts to promote mental health awareness. She frequently discusses her own struggles with depression and other concerns.

She, too, has been singled out for discussing her personal life on social media. Ira Khan took to social media on Friday to discuss online hate and the drawbacks of sharing her life with the world.

The 25-year-old posted a video in which she discusses how long it took her to come up about her mental health struggles and make her Instagram private.

"I'm talking about sharing publicly. Make sure you know why you're doing it. Then think long and hard if you want to. It's important to speak up and normalize mental health but fight your fight first. And sharing publicly is not for everyone - and I say this with no judgment. I know lots of intelligent, brave people who have no interest in sharing publicly. I know OTHER lots of intelligent, brave people who get bothered by hate and comments on social media. So they focus their valuable energy elsewhere. Take care," she wrote.

In response, singer Sona Mohapatra expressed her support with a beautiful comment. She wrote, "Gudia, dolly."

Trolls, on the other hand, did not appear to be at ease. Instead, they attacked Ira and made a number of derogatory remarks in the video. "@sonamohapatra tujhe ye dolly kahan se dikh rhi hai bewakuf (Idiot, from which angle does she look like a doll to you)?" said one commenter.