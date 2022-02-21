On International Mother Language Day, Kapil Nirmal Says, ‘Padharo Mhare Des’

International Mother Language Day is celebrated every year on February 21 to promote awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism. On International Mother Language Day, actor Kapil Nirmal of ‘Baal Shiv’ shares his favourite fun words and phrases that he loves to use in the Rajasthani dialect.

Talking about this day, Kapil Nirmal, essaying the character of Tarkasur in &TV's popular show ‘Baal Shiv’, says, "Rajasthan, known for its culture and historical monuments in India, attract tourists from across the globe. Not only do they enjoy its local cuisine or soak in the treasures of ancient marvel, but they also experience and cherish its local dialects. Mewari, Marwari, Dhundhari, Harauti, and Mewati are the most spoken dialects in different state regions. Whenever I go to Rajasthan, I greet everyone by saying, ‘Ram Ram sa, Thae kaisan? (Hello, how are you?) and it instantly makes me feel at home. Some of my friends from Rajasthan reside in Mumbai. We use phrases and words in our mother tongue every day. Geyl- suppa (mad), Banga (Not dressed well), Venda (Crazy) are some words we use daily. Whenever I am angry, I hear myself saying ‘Reput maar dunga’ (I will slap you) and Kunkeda (silly man) very often (Laughs). My dad used to tell me, ‘Padh padh kai sawaar hoy hai’ (A man learns from his mistakes) since childhood, and wherever I go in the world, I shall always remember that in my mother tongue.”

Apart from these words and phrases, Kapil also reveals his favourite local line. He says, “Rajasthan is a state everyone wants to visit, and whenever my friends ask me when we can plan a trip, I proudly and instantly tell them ‘Padharo Mhare Des’! On this International Mother Language Day, I want everyone to love and take pride in their mother language every single day.”