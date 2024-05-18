Art & Entertainment

Instagram Celebrity & Chef Sanjyot Keer Dedicates His Cannes Red Carpet Walk To Unsung Chefs

Mumbai-based social media sensation Chef Sanjyot Keer, who made his debut on the prestigious red carpet of the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, shared that representing the Indian chef community gave him the confidence to put himself out there.

Chef Sanjyot Keer
Chef Sanjyot Keer Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Sanjyot (32) becomes the second Indian chef to walk the Cannes Red Carpet. He was styled by the celebrity stylist Eka Lakhani, with his outfit designed by Rachit Ajmera.

Talking about the experience, Sanjyot, who runs a YouTube channel named ‘Yourfoodlab’ which has 5.59 million subscribers, said: "I'm usually very shy to put myself out there. Even in my videos, for the longest time, I’ve chosen to not show my face and let my work speak. But, I realise that only a few get such opportunities and as a culinary artist and a chef, the fact that I would be representing the Indian chef community gave me the confidence to take this opportunity and put myself out there."

"The fact that I would be representing the usually under-appreciated Indian chef community is what gave me the confidence to take this opportunity and put myself out there,” added Sanjyot, who has very recently produced an award-winning short film 'Before We Die' that brings to light the dire water crisis in the interiors of Maharashtra.

'Before We Die' short film has won the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award and is streaming on JioCinema.

Chef Sanjyot is a culinary sensation known for his innovative fusion of flavours and mouth-watering culinary creations.

With over 9 million followers across platforms, Sanjyot has become a household name, captivating audiences with his delectable recipes and charismatic presence.

