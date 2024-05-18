Instagram Celebrity & Chef Sanjyot Keer Dedicates His Cannes Red Carpet Walk To Unsung Chefs

Talking about the experience, Sanjyot, who runs a YouTube channel named ‘Yourfoodlab’ which has 5.59 million subscribers, said: "I'm usually very shy to put myself out there. Even in my videos, for the longest time, I’ve chosen to not show my face and let my work speak. But, I realise that only a few get such opportunities and as a culinary artist and a chef, the fact that I would be representing the Indian chef community gave me the confidence to take this opportunity and put myself out there."