Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2024 Full Winners List: '12th Fail' Bags Best Film, Kartik Aaryan Wins Best Actor Award

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 Full Winners List: Vikrant Massey-starrer '12th Fail' won the Best Film, and Kartik Aaryan received the Best Actor award for his performance in 'Chandu Champion'.

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 Full Winners List
Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 Full Winners Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The 15th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) started on August 15 with the traditional Indian lamp-lighting. Several Indian stars and directors graced the opening night ceremony. The festival opened with the premiere of the anthology film 'My Melbourne'. On Friday, August 16, the winners were announced on the official X account of IFFM.

Vikrant Massey-starrer '12th Fail' won the Best Film, and Kartik Aaryan took home the Best Actor trophy for his performance in 'Chandu Champion'. Best Director award was shared by Kabir Khan for 'Chandu Champion' and Nithilan Swaminathan for 'Maharaja'. Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' bagged the Equality in Cinema award. Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' received the Best Film Critics' Choice Award. 'RRR' star Ram Charan was honoured with the Ambassador for Indian Art and Culture award. Music composer AR Rahman bagged an award for the Excellence in Cinema.

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Here's the full list of winners of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024

  • Best Performance (Male): Kartik Aaryan for 'Chandu Champion'

  • Best Performance (Female): Parvathy Thiruvothu for 'Ullozhukku'

  • Best Film: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail'

  • Best Director: Kabir Khan for 'Chandu Champion' and Nithilan Swaminathan for 'Maharaja'

  • Best Performer Critics Choice: Vikrant Massey for '12th Fail'

  • Ambassador for Indian Art and Culture: Ram Charan

  • Best Film Critics Choice: 'Laapataa Ladies'

  • Best Series: 'Kohhra'

  • Equality in Cinema: 'Dunki'

  • Best Film from the Subcontinent: 'The Red Suitcase'

  • People’s Choice: 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

  • Excellence in Cinema: AR Rahman

  • Breakout Film Of The Year: 'Amar Singh Chamkila'

  • Disruptor of the Year: Adarsh Gourav

  • Diversity Champion: Rasika Dugal

  • Best Performance Female Series: Nimisha Sajayan for 'Poacher'

  • Best Performance Male Series: Arjun Mathur for 'Made in Heaven Season 2'

  • Best Director Critics Choice: Dominic Sangma for 'Rapture'

  • Short Film Competition: Robbie Fatt for 'The Vegemite Sandwich'

  • Short Film Competition Special Mention: Sandeep Raj for 'Echo'

IFFM 2024 kickstaretd with an official press conference. Celebs including Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan, Shoojit Sircar, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Rima Das, and Adarsh Gourav, among others were present. The festival will continue till August 25.

