Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2024 Full Winners List: '12th Fail' Bags Best Film, Kartik Aaryan Wins Best Actor Award

Vikrant Massey-starrer '12th Fail' won the Best Film, and Kartik Aaryan took home the Best Actor trophy for his performance in 'Chandu Champion'. Best Director award was shared by Kabir Khan for 'Chandu Champion' and Nithilan Swaminathan for 'Maharaja'. Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' bagged the Equality in Cinema award. Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' received the Best Film Critics' Choice Award. 'RRR' star Ram Charan was honoured with the Ambassador for Indian Art and Culture award. Music composer AR Rahman bagged an award for the Excellence in Cinema.