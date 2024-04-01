Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. It stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra and in the lead roles. Diljit plays the late Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, while Parineeti plays the role of his partner, Amarjot Kaur, who was the female vocalist of Chamkila’s band. In an interview, Imtiaz revealed that initially he was unsure of casting Diljit in the film.
Imtiaz Ali told Pinkvilla, “I also feel when I watch them together or separately that I couldn’t have imagined or there could’ve been nobody who could’ve played Chamkila or Amarjot except for Diljit and Parineeti. However, I wasn’t sure whether it’s gonna work out with Diljit for some reason. I thought he might not be able to do it, etc. So I didn’t approach him in the beginning, but it’s a little later that I did, the moment I spoke to him, it was just like a different chapter, and now it’s a sure shot thing, and now I really can’t imagine anybody else doing it''.
While talking about the appreciation Diljit has been getting for his look of Chamkila, the 'Jab We Met' director said, “In a way, he has been preparing for Chamkila ever since he was born because he was born in those parts. Diljit is also from Malwa, from Punjab from a smaller place like he knows that language; he knows what it is to be an artist in Punjab and rise he knows about Chamkila much before I got to know. He knew everything. Like he spoke to me, the first thing he said was that there are many people in this world who think they are the biggest fan of Chamkila, and I’m also one of them.”
'Amar Singh Chamkila' is all set to premiere on Netflix on April 12.