While talking about the appreciation Diljit has been getting for his look of Chamkila, the 'Jab We Met' director said, “In a way, he has been preparing for Chamkila ever since he was born because he was born in those parts. Diljit is also from Malwa, from Punjab from a smaller place like he knows that language; he knows what it is to be an artist in Punjab and rise he knows about Chamkila much before I got to know. He knew everything. Like he spoke to me, the first thing he said was that there are many people in this world who think they are the biggest fan of Chamkila, and I’m also one of them.”