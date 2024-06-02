Imran Khan Slams Troll Asking Him 'From Where He Gets Money' For His New Home; Here’s What The Actor Said

Actor Imran Khan recently shared a series of photographs on Instagram and gave a glimpse into his self-designed house. However, one netizen was quick to ask him about the money to build the house since he has been away from showbiz for a long time.
It all started after Imran revealed that he had been working on the house for several years. And one social media user asked him, “From where is he getting money,” To which, Imran wittingly replied, “I acted in a few movies back in the mid-2000's”. His response was loved by his fans. While one of them wrote, “You're so witty”, another commented, “Best reply!”
As for the actor, he gave a sneak peek of the new home in the middle of nature, and shared pictures of the streams and greenery near it. Imran captioned it as, “I chose the site because it was unique. Uneven, flanked by two seasonal streams, backed right up against the base of a cliff... and facing the sunset. I knew right away that the landscape had to dictate the design of the house,” adding, “The intention was not to build a lavish vacation villa, rather to make something that takes its cues from the landscape. The house isn't meant to be the view, it's a shelter from which to admire the view.”
He revealed how he decided to try something unique rather than the usual construction materials. “Stone plinth for the base, single storey brick walls, steel roof beams, and pre-fabricated insulated roofing sheets. That's it,” he shared. Lastly, he called his home building a “joyous process”.
Workwise, Imran made his acting debut with ‘Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na’ in 2008, alongside Genelia D'Souza. He was last seen in ‘Katti Batti’, co-starring Kangana Ranaut. While it was touted that he will make his comeback to screen with a spy series on Disney+ Hotstar. but it got canned. Currently, he is looking at scripts for his comeback project.