Imlie Feigns Memory Loss To Expose Her Sister Chinni In Front Of Atharva

Megha Chakraborty, who is seen playing the titular role in the fictional drama 'Imlie', recently made a plan of memory loss so that she can expose her on-screen sister Chinni, played by Seerat Kapoor in the show.

Imlie, Chinni IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2023 11:22 pm

Chinni, who is doing everything to get Atharva (Karan Vohra) back in her life, recently made a plan to separate Imlie (played by Megha Chakraborty) and Atharva . As both Imlie and Atharva are seen dancing in the balloon, there is a mishap and suddenly it crashes during this accident. However, Atharva saves Imlie, and she loses her memory.

Later, in the episode, it will be shown that Imlie only remembers till the time she got married to Atharva. Although this is all Imlie's plan to expose Chinni's bad intentions to Atharva and his family.

It will be shown in the upcoming episode if Imlie is successful or not. 'Imlie' airs on Star Plus.

