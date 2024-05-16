If You Give Me Right Roles And Right Directors, I Can Do Magic: Sonakshi Sinha

Addressing the varied reactions of viewers and critics, the actor said, “Everybody's entitled to their opinion and you can't please everyone. I got to learn that early in my career that there will always be someone who will have a different taste. So, that's fine, you can’t hold that against anyone. We are very happy to focus on the positives. On Instagram, it’s all about ‘Heeramandi’, the girls are imitating fashion, makeup, jewellery and making reels on the songs."