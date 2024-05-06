Ibrahim Ali Khan Shares Pics With F1 Racer Charles Leclerc At Miami Grand Prix, Fans Ask, 'Ta Ra Rum Pum 2' In Making?

Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan is currently in Florida to attend the Miami Grand Prix. Recently, he met Formula One racing driver Charles Leclerc in Miami. Ibrahim took to his Instagram handle to share a few pics with Charles Leclerc during his Miami trip. From the pics, it seem Ibrahim and Charles had a great time together. In one pic, both were seen giggling. A video of Ibrahim Ali Khan greeted by Charles Leclerc at the Ferrari hospitality has also gone viral on social media.
Ibrahim Ali Khan captioned the pics, " @charles_leclerc @pumaindia (sic)," with a race car emoji. He also used the hashtag #collab in his post.
Have a look at the post here.
Kareena Kapoor Khan was quick to comment. She wrote, ''Tumhara koi haq nahin banta ke tum itne handsome lago 🥰🥰🥰'' while Ibrahim's aunt Saba dropped red heart emojis on his post. Fans speculated that 'Ta Ra Rum Pum' sequel is in the making. One user asked, ''Ta Ra Rum Pum remake?'' while another commented, ''Ta Ra Rum Pum Sequel when??'' One user said, ''Ta Ra Rum Pum vibes''.
For the unversed, 'Ta Ra Rum Pum' that released in 2007, starred Ibrahim’s father Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles.
Watch the video of Ibrahim and Charles interacting with each other.
On April 30, Ibrahim Ali Khan made his Instagram debut as he dropped photos for his new campaign. ''Legacy? I’ll make my own. 🏆
Taking my first stride with @pumaindia #PUMAXIAK,'' he captioned his post.
On the work front, Ibrahim will make his Bollywood with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions 'Sarzameen'. It also features Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. Boman Irani's Kayoze Irani, is the director of the movie. The young lad will also be seen in a film titled 'Naadaniyaan' with Khushi Kapoor.