Ibrahim Ali Khan Shares Pics With F1 Racer Charles Leclerc At Miami Grand Prix, Fans Ask, 'Ta Ra Rum Pum 2' In Making?

Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan is currently in Florida to attend the Miami Grand Prix. Recently, he met Formula One racing driver Charles Leclerc in Miami. Ibrahim took to his Instagram handle to share a few pics with Charles Leclerc during his Miami trip. From the pics, it seem Ibrahim and Charles had a great time together. In one pic, both were seen giggling. A video of Ibrahim Ali Khan greeted by Charles Leclerc at the Ferrari hospitality has also gone viral on social media.