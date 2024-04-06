I Have An Extremely Bleak View Of Humanity: National Award Winner Bhaskar Hazarika

“We are forever ruled strongly by our egos. Why should we assume ourselves to be the most heroic of species -- only because we have intelligence? This superiority complex has made us destroy so many other beings in the world. Just because we can walk on two legs does not make us special in any way. All these issues guide me when I make films, precisely why my viewpoint is so cynical,” says the director who runs a small studio that just finished its fourth movie. “Now we are making a Hindi horror film as well and an Assamese one too,” he tells IANS.