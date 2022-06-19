I Did Not Even Get The Lyric Sheets For Songs In My Film, Laments Director Seenu Ramasamy

Alleging that he was denied the opportunity to witness the composing and re-recording of songs and music in his very own film by music director Ilaiyaraaja, National Award-winning director Seenu Ramasamy has lamented that he did not so much as get the lyrics of the songs that had been featured in his film.

Speaking at a press conference called by the team of 'Maamanithan', which features actors Vijay Sethupathi and Gayathrie in the lead, director Ramasamy said that he had been told at the time of signing the agreement for the film itself that they would work with only those lyricists they liked.

"I agreed and I was open to working with any lyricist they wanted. However, I was kept out of both the composing and re recording processes. I did not get so much as the lyric sheets of the songs," he said.

"I called up director Ameer to explain my situation who then called them up and asked them to give me the lyric sheets. Then, one day, I went to Yuvan's birthday party. I met a youngster there who introduced himself as lyricist Karunakaran. He told me that he had penned a song for my film. I asked him for which film of mine he had written a song and he said, he had written it for 'Maamanithan'. It was then that I requested him for the lyric papers and he sent it by WhatsApp," he added.

"I had so much of love for Ilaiyaraaja that I went to his native place Pannaiyapuram to shoot my film. I have even dedicated this film to Jeeva and Ilaiyaraaja. However, I do not know till date as to why Ilaiyaraaja did not invite me for the re-recording. I do not know why I was rejected. However, I appreciate his brilliance because I had shot visuals for a song for three minutes and 20 seconds and the song was exactly made for three minutes and 20 seconds," he concluded.

Ramasamy says that he would still like to work with Ilaiyaraaja in the future but on one condition, "I want to work with him in future as well but on one condition and that is I must see you composing the songs and I must be there when you are re-recording."

[With Inputs From IANS]