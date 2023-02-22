Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Hunky, Dishy And Handsome – 5 Looks Of Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor That’re An Inspiration For Gen Z

Home Art & Entertainment

Not just Sonam Kapoor, but her little brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is a fashion inspiration for all. Here are a few looks of Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor that proves why he is the perfect fashion trailblazer.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Feb 2023 3:44 pm

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor always keeps his look comfy, stylish and classy. The ‘Thar’ actor is an inspiration for Gen Z as he balances style with comfort. His unique sense of style always turns heads.

Here are 5 looks of the youngest Kapoor in the family that proves he is a perfect style icon.

For the first look keeping it comfortable yet stylish, Harsh Varrdhan wore a statement long beige kurta with wide-leg distressed jeans and his pink jordans. He accessorized the look with black glasses and a Rolex watch.

For his next look, Harsh Varrdhan wore a varsity jacket with wide-legged trousers and his jordans. We surely can’t take our eyes off his look.

For the third look, Harsh Varrdhan wore a long patchwork jacket layered over a white tee. He paired it with half patchwork pants and half cargo pants. For his hair, he did a half top knot.

Harsh Varrdhan gave major black and white tropical vibes in this co-ord set. The actor made heads turn with his plain black round-neck tee paired with his jacket and white shoes. He accessorised the look with goggles.

For his last look, Harsh Varrdhan is having a checkered black affair. Harsh paired a black double-breasted jacket over a black t-shirt and paired it with trousers. He finished the look with white shoes.

Isn’t he a fashion inspiration for all of us?

