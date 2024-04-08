Art & Entertainment

Huma Qureshi ‘Annoys’ Birthday Boy, Her Brother Saqib Saleem, On Turning 36

Celebrating her brother Saqib Saleem's 36th birthday on Monday, actress Huma Qureshi took to her Instagram stories to share a video where she is seen "annoying" the birthday boy.

Instagram
Saqib Saleem and Huma Qureshi Photo: Instagram
In the Instagram story shared by Huma, the video features Saqib engaged in a serious conversation, sporting a "Happy Birthday Saqib" sticker on his shirt. Huma zooms in and out, capturing her brother amid his conversation. The actress captioned the video: "Annoying birthday boy @saqibsaleem."

Saqib, who made his debut in the Hindi cinema with ‘Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge’ in 2011, was last seen on the big screen in the 2021 film ‘83’ alongside Ranveer Singh. He will next be seen in his upcoming film ‘Kakuda’, a horror comedy directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Ritesh Deshmukh.

Huma%20Qureshi%20Story
Huma Qureshi Story Photo: Instagram
Meanwhile, Huma Qureshi recently starred in the third season of the political drama series ‘Maharani’, in which she portrayed the role of Rani Bharti. The series also features Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles, drawing inspiration from several real-life incidents that occurred in Bihar during the 1990s.

In addition to this, the actress has the film ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’ lined up for her.

