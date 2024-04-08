Huma Qureshi ‘Annoys’ Birthday Boy, Her Brother Saqib Saleem, On Turning 36

Saqib, who made his debut in the Hindi cinema with ‘Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge’ in 2011, was last seen on the big screen in the 2021 film ‘83’ alongside Ranveer Singh. He will next be seen in his upcoming film ‘Kakuda’, a horror comedy directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Ritesh Deshmukh.