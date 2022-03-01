Huma Qureshi: After ‘Valimai’, Audiences Want To See Me Doing More Action Roles

Actress Huma Qureshi, who plays a cop in ‘Valimai’, has been getting praises all across the country. Her fans are going gaga and have been demanding to see more of her action avatar. Her performance is appreciated even in the non-metro cities. The actress worked hard for his role and even learned kickboxing.

Talking about the praises, Qureshi says, “The kind of love and adulation I have got for ‘Valimai’ has made me so emotional and blessed. It’s only because of the support from the audience that has made ‘Valimai’ a successful film.”

The film has indeed taken over the box-office. Despite other releases, ‘Valimai’ has managed to hold its ground, and do good business at the ticket windows.

“I have been getting messages from fans all over appreciating my work in ‘Valimai’. It’s overwhelming. They want to see me doing more action roles. The love that I have been getting for ‘Valimai’ is irreplaceable,” adds Qureshi.

Simultaneously, Qureshi was also seen in a special song appearance in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. While the film has been getting its fair share of praises from the critics and audiences, almost everyone has been all-praise for the song that featured Qureshi. For those who have seen the film, they have been lauding her on social media for her graceful moves.

On the professional level, Qureshi completes 10 years in the film industry and has proven her versatility through her various roles be it ‘Gangs Of Wasseypur’, ‘Ek Thi Daayan’, ‘Badlapur’, ‘Jolly LLB 2’, ‘Maharani’, or now ‘Valimai’. Last year Qureshi made her big Hollywood debut in filmmaker Zack Snyder's ‘Army Of The Dead’. She had, however, previously been a part of filmmaker Gurinder Chadda's ‘Viceroy's House’.

She also made a very successful OTT career with Netflix’s ‘Leila’ and then Sony LIV's ‘Maharani’ for which she won numerous awards, and then recently on Zee5 with ‘Mithiya’.