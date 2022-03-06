Hrithik Roshan's Cousin Pashmina Comments 'uffffff' On Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad's Pic

Saba Azad, rumoured girlfriend of actor Hrithik Roshan, is being showered with food and accolades from the actor's family. Azad took to Instagram to post a snapshot of herself from 'Rocket Boys'. She is dressed in a peach saree with a matching sleeveless top in the photo. She accessorised her short hair with pearl earrings and a necklace.

Sharing the photo, Saba Azad captioned the photo, "Ms Parwana Irani. Circa 1942." Reacting to the photo, Hrithik Roshan's cousin and Rajesh Roshan's daughter Pashmina Roshan wrote, "Uffffff (red heart emoji)." Saba replied with, "mmmwaah" followed by kissing face emojis.

Hrithik Roshan's niece and daughter of Sunaina Roshan, Suranika Soni, commented, "Stop it!!!!! (heart eyes and fire emojis)." Azad responded, "hehe (black heart emojis)."

Suranika Soni also sent Saba Azad mangoes and brownies. She shared a photo of the same on her Instagram Stories.

She captioned the photo, "Not @suranika spoilin me silly (see-no-evil monkey emojis). Thank you my lovely I is the happiest potato in the whole wide world!! Ok gotta go, got some wolfin to do (laughing emojis)." Sharing the post on Her Instagram Stories, Suranika Roshan wrote, "Hehehe (red heart emoji)."

A screenshot of Saba Azad's Instagram story. Instagram

Hrithik Roshan's family recently treated Saba Azad to home-cooked cuisine. Azad posted a dish of food on Instagram Stories, including pizza and spaghetti. She had written, "When you're homesick but have the bestest hoomans ever feeding you. Thankee @kanchan_roshan @suranika @pashminaroshan."

Saba Azad had previously eaten lunch with Hrithik Roshan's family. Rajesh Roshan, Hrithik Roshan's uncle, shared the family photo on Instagram, which includes Azad alongside family members such as Hrithik Roshan's mother, Pinkie Roshan, and his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan.

Hrithik Roshan recently congratulated Azad on her upcoming performance in Pune. It was the first time the actor had shared a post for Azad amid relationship rumours.

Roshan and Azad ignited dating rumours after they were seen holding hands as they walked out of a Mumbai restaurant. Roshan previously married Sussanne Khan, with whom he had two kids. They split up in 2014.

Meanwhile, Roshan was most recently seen in the 2019 film 'War.' Roshan will next be seen in 'Fighter,' co-starring Deepika Padukone. The film is set to be released in theatres on January 26, 2023. He also has 'Vikram Vedha,' in which he co-stars with Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.

Azad was most recently seen as Pipsy in the SonyLiv online series 'Rocket Boys,' which is currently streaming.