Hrithik Roshan Praises Girlfriend Saba Azad’s Act In ‘Songs Of Paradise’, Calls It ‘Heart Wrenching’

Actor and musician Saba Azad is awaiting her next project, ‘Songs of Paradise’. It is a musical drama set in Kashmir, directed by Danish Renzu, and features her in the lead role. Now Saba’s boyfriend and actor Hrithik Roshan has given a shoutout to her for her performance, which he called “heart wrenching”.
It all started when Saba shared an update about her film on Instagram, wherein she posted a screenshot of news about the musical drama. She captioned it as, “In other news… #songsofparadise @danishrenzu @excelmovies @shafatqazi.” Responding to her post, Hrithik wrote in the comment section, “Every actor needs to see your performance in this one. Heart wrenching. One of the best I have ever seen..EVER!,” he wrote.
The acclaimed filmmaker Danish Renzu titled the film as ‘Songs of Paradise’ in order to revive the esteemed image of the spiritual and Sufi music of Kashmir at a global level. Renzu Films, the brainchild of the Los Angeles-based filmmaker, now aims to create old songs from Kashmir by giving them a platform. ‘Songs of Paradise’, too, is dedicated to the veteran singers of Kashmir, and is inspired by the legendary voice of the late singer — Raj Begum.
Raj Begum, who was honoured with a Padma Shri award in 2002, was a famous name in the early ’50s and ’60s. While many Muslims and others in Kashmir liked her art, her act of reciting Sufi songs amid campaigns against her, turned her into a strong voice of her time. Now the film pays a heartfelt tribute to her by sharing her journey and plight through the unending turmoil. 'Songs of Paradise' is also a homage to the valley and its music.
As for Hrithik Roshan, he is currently enjoying the success of his film ‘Fighter’. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand’, also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi among others.