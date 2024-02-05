Hrithik Roshan Praises Girlfriend Saba Azad’s Act In ‘Songs Of Paradise’, Calls It ‘Heart Wrenching’

Raj Begum, who was honoured with a Padma Shri award in 2002, was a famous name in the early ’50s and ’60s. While many Muslims and others in Kashmir liked her art, her act of reciting Sufi songs amid campaigns against her, turned her into a strong voice of her time. Now the film pays a heartfelt tribute to her by sharing her journey and plight through the unending turmoil. 'Songs of Paradise' is also a homage to the valley and its music.