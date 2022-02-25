Hrithik Roshan Gives Shout Out To Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad

Actor Hrithik Roshan, in a post, gave a shoutout to rumoured girlfriend, Saba Azad, early on Friday (February 25) for her gig in the same evening. He posted a story on his Instagram handle ahead of Azad’s gig with actor-musician Imaad Shah in Pune.

Roshan shared a picture of Azad and Shah and captioned it with, “Kill it You guys”, tagging both the performers on his story. Azad appears in the post alongside Imaad Shah, actor Naseeruddin Shah's son. Azad and Imaad Shah are members of the electro-funk band ‘Madboy/Mink’, who will be performing in Pune on Friday night.

This is the first time Roshan has mentioned Azad on social media since rumours of them dating first surfaced last month (January 2022).

Rumours of Roshan and Azad's relationship was first reported when the two were seen leaving a restaurant after a dinner date last month by paparazzi. Azad recently spent time with Roshan's family by attending a family gathering with the Roshans. The singer was seen chilling with the rest of the Roshan family in photographs shared by music composer Rajesh Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan was earlier married to Sussanne Khan, with whom he has two sons, Hrehaan (15) and Hridaan (13). Even after their divorce in 2014, the both remained on cordial terms and coparented their kids. They are frequently seen at each other's family gatherings. Khan, too, recently mentioned Azad on her social media. She had shared a photo of Azad from one of her stage shows earlier this month, captioning it, "What an amazing eve! @sabazad @madboymink, you are incredibly cool and talented."