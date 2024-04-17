Hrithik Roshan Flaunts Chiselled Body, Dons Turtleneck Tee And Black Military Vest In ‘War 2’ Pictures

‘War 2’ is a sequel to the 2019 Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer ‘War’. The film belongs to the fabled spy-universe which also includes films like ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Tiger 3’. Hrithik also made an appearance in the Salman Khan-starrer ‘Tiger 3’, which released on Diwali last year.