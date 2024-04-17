Art & Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan Flaunts Chiselled Body, Dons Turtleneck Tee And Black Military Vest In ‘War 2’ Pictures

Shooting of the upcoming spy-universe film ‘War 2’, is in full-swing. And a picture of Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan from the shoot is going viral on social media.

Hrithik Roshan Photo: Instagram
The picture shows Hrithik in his role of RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal. He can be seen wearing a body hugging full sleeves turtleneck t-shirt which he paired with a black military vest jacket and a pair of black cargos.

The actor can be seen sipping on espresso in the picture.

‘War 2’ is a sequel to the 2019 Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer ‘War’. The film belongs to the fabled spy-universe which also includes films like ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Tiger 3’. Hrithik also made an appearance in the Salman Khan-starrer ‘Tiger 3’, which released on Diwali last year.

‘War’ was directed by Siddharth Anand who also directed Hrithik in ‘Fighter’. However, for ‘War 2’ Siddharth Anand took an exit, and the film is now helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

‘War 2’ also stars NTR Jr. Earlier, this month NTR Jr landed in Mumbai to start shooting for the film.

