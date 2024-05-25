How Shreyas Talpade Recorded Jay Thakkar's Audition Tape For 'Gullak 4'

"With no one to help me record, I requested Shreyas, who graciously assisted. After submitting my audition, I was shortlisted and went through re-tests, look-tests, and meetings. Finally, director Shreyansh Pandey selected me and guided me to refine my performance with more subtle and less quirky acting techniques," he shared. Talking about his character, Jay said: "I play a quirky, 'jugaadu', humorous, show-off character from Bhopal who has been Aman's (Harsh Mayar) best friend since school. My role highlights a funny and satirical side of true friendship, offering both 'jugaadu' and reckless advice to Aman in various situations like dating and beard growing."