Friday, May 20, 2022
Prashanth Neel's 'Bagheera' Goes On Floor

Hombale Films, which produced 'KGF 2', has teamed up with Prashanth Neel once more for their upcoming film Bagheera, which will star Srii Murali.

Updated: 20 May 2022 3:06 pm

Hombale Films, the makers of ‘KGF Chapter 2’, are preparing their next iconic endeavour while basking in the glory of the year's biggest movie. 'Bagheera' will be another action thriller from the production studio, which is currently on a roll. The film's Muhurat took place today (May 20) in Bengaluru.

The powerful team of ‘Ugram’ actor Srii Murali and ‘KGF’ director Prashanth Neel reunite in this film. Murali's comeback film, 'Ugramm,' was also directed by Neel. Neel has written the story for 'Bagheera,' and Dr Suri will direct the film.

In December 2020, on the occasion of Murali's birthday, the first look poster for ‘Bagheera’ was revealed, portraying the actor in an angry avatar. 

For this action drama, the 'Roaring Star' may take on the role of a strong officer. Hombale Films is yet to release the film's final star cast.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This year, the production company has been on a roll and appears to be in the mood for major announcements. 

Sudha Kongara, the director of ‘Soorarai Pottru’, was recently hired by them for a huge project, and they are also launching Indian actor Puneeth Rajkumar's nephew Yuva Rajkumar in an unnamed film directed by Santhosh Anandram of ‘Raajkumara’ fame. 

The other two films to be released under the Hombale name are ‘Kantara’ and ‘Raghavendra Stores’. 

Following the success of ‘KGF Chapter 2’ across India, Hombale Films is concentrating on projects that can be distributed across the country. ‘Salaar’, their future production endeavour starring actor Prabhas, would be distributed in five languages as well.

‘Bagheera’ is set to be released next year, and it will be shot largely in Karnataka and Hyderabad, with the majority of the filming taking place on the outskirts of Bengaluru and Mysore.

