‘Twisters’ Trailer Review: Glen Powell And Daisy Edgar-Jones’ Tornado Thriller Will Give You Life-Chills

Hollywood has an odd fixation with films about natural calamities. The films are typically placed on a large canvas and given a large budget by a studio, making them the most exciting summer flicks. The most recent announcement is a modern-day remake of the 1996 film ‘Twister’ titled ‘Twisters’.
One look at the new trailer reveals that it’s packed with adrenaline-pumping, seat-gripping action thrills that will make you feel like you’re in the middle of a terrifying tornado. Have a look at the new trailer right here and decide for yourself:
‘Twisters’, directed by Lee Isaac Chung, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell. While one is doing it as part of a research experiment to benefit mankind, the other is doing it simply for the excitement of it.
For the ones who’re unfamiliar, Daisy Edgar-Jones plays a former storm chaser who is plagued by a deadly tornado experience she and her pals had while in college. She has now taken it upon herself to investigate storm patterns, although on safe screens in New York rather than in the wild amidst tornadoes. Things change fast, however, when she is enticed back to the wide fields and chasing storms with the promise of testing a new tracking device. This is pretty significant for her since she wants to discover a scientific way to forecast these tornadoes.
Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell’s paths intersect right here. He is a local social media sensation who is both charming and irresponsible. He enjoys blogging about his storm-chasing trips. Most of his escapades are with his rowdy gang, some of whom claim to be more adventurous than the man himself.
In the middle of this, the two become trapped. Their tactics differ significantly, as do their attitudes and reasons for performing the activity. Will the two be able to put aside their differences and work together? Will they be able to achieve something good that will benefit the larger community? Well, you’ll have to wait until July 19, when the movie enters theaters.