‘Twisters’ Trailer Review: Glen Powell And Daisy Edgar-Jones’ Tornado Thriller Will Give You Life-Chills

For the ones who’re unfamiliar, Daisy Edgar-Jones plays a former storm chaser who is plagued by a deadly tornado experience she and her pals had while in college. She has now taken it upon herself to investigate storm patterns, although on safe screens in New York rather than in the wild amidst tornadoes. Things change fast, however, when she is enticed back to the wide fields and chasing storms with the promise of testing a new tracking device. This is pretty significant for her since she wants to discover a scientific way to forecast these tornadoes.