Shaky Knees Music Festival 2024: Musicians Create Magic At Atlanta’s Central Park – View Pics

Some of the biggest names in the music fraternity came down to Atlanta’s Central Park recently to perform at the Shaky Knees Music Festival. Here are a few glimpses from the grand weekend.

Georgia South And Amy Love Photo: Paul R. Giunta
It was indeed a weekend to remember. The Shaky Knees Music Festival took place in Atlanta’s Central Park recently, with headliners like Noah Kahan, Weezer, Queens of the Stone Age, and Foo Fighters all being in the mix of things. Arcade Fire, Young the Giant, The Offspring, Girl in Red, Billy Idol, Portugal. The Man, Holly Humberstone, and many more artists also performed throughout the weekend.

Here are a few glimpses from the grand music festival:

1. Emmanuelle Proulx

Emmanuelle Proulx
Emmanuelle Proulx Photo: Paul R. Giunta
Emmanuelle Proulx performs during the Shaky Knees Music Festival at Central Park in Atlanta.

2. Luke Spiller

Luke Spiller
Luke Spiller Photo: Paul R. Giunta
Luke Spiller performs during the Shaky Knees Music Festival at Central Park in Atlanta.

5. Georgia South And Amy Love

Georgia South And Amy Love
Georgia South And Amy Love Photo: Paul R. Giunta
Nova Twins, Georgia South, left, and Amy Love, perform during the Shaky Knees Music Festival at Central Park in Atlanta.

