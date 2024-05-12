Shaky Knees Music Festival 2024: Musicians Create Magic At Atlanta’s Central Park – View Pics

It was indeed a weekend to remember. The Shaky Knees Music Festival took place in Atlanta’s Central Park recently, with headliners like Noah Kahan, Weezer, Queens of the Stone Age, and Foo Fighters all being in the mix of things. Arcade Fire, Young the Giant, The Offspring, Girl in Red, Billy Idol, Portugal. The Man, Holly Humberstone, and many more artists also performed throughout the weekend.
1. Emmanuelle Proulx
Emmanuelle Proulx performs during the Shaky Knees Music Festival at Central Park in Atlanta.
2. Luke Spiller
Luke Spiller performs during the Shaky Knees Music Festival at Central Park in Atlanta.
3. Emmanuelle Proulx
Emmanuelle Proulx performs during the Shaky Knees Music Festival at Central Park in Atlanta.
4. Luke Spiller
Luke Spiller performs during the Shaky Knees Music Festival at Central Park in Atlanta.
5. Georgia South And Amy Love
Nova Twins, Georgia South, left, and Amy Love, perform during the Shaky Knees Music Festival at Central Park in Atlanta.