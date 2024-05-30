Rory Kinnear To Play Tom Bombadil In Season Two Of ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’

Meanwhile, the series’ showrunners J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay, are looking forward to having Kinnear bring this iconic role to life. “He’s whimsical and magical, and almost verging on silly. But also has the wisdom of the ages and the music of the spheres and deep emotional wells of ancient history and myth, and his conception and function are tied to Norse myths and have deep roots in European fairy tale,” McKay says, adding, “So weirdly, he’s kind of the most Lord of the Rings thing in Lord of the Rings.”