Daniel Craig-Starrer 'No Time To Die' OTT Release Date Out In India

The 25th film of the James Bond series, ‘No Time to Die’, will soon be available to stream in India. Actor Daniel Craig's final film as the iconic British spy was directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

On March 4, ‘No Time to Die’ will be available to watch on OTT platform. The announcement of the film's release coincides with Amazon Prime Video's announcement of a slate of 24 James Bond films for its Indian service. Prime members will be able to watch the film in their native language, which includes Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, according to the streaming service.

Craig's performance in No Time to Die has gotten a lot of praise, with some calling it his best ever. The film follows a jaded Bond who has retired from MI6 but is recruited by the CIA to rescue a kidnapped scientist. The film is written by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Actors Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, and Ralph Fiennes returned to the James Bond franchise with the film, while actors Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, David Dencik, and Dali Benssalah joined the franchise with ‘No Time to Die’.

‘No Time to Die’ was a huge box office hit around the world, grossing $774.15 million on a reported budget of $250 million. The film received a lot of positive feedback.

The Craig-starrer has also been nominated for Oscars in the categories of Best Original Song ('NoTime to Die'), Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects for the year 2022.