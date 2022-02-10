Friday, Feb 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Daniel Craig-Starrer 'No Time To Die' OTT Release Date Out In India

Actor Daniel Craig's last James Bond film 'No Time to Die' will start streaming in India on March 4.

Daniel Craig-Starrer 'No Time To Die' OTT Release Date Out In India
Actor Daniel Craig Instagram - @dailycraig.hd

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 11:59 pm

The 25th film of the James Bond series, ‘No Time to Die’, will soon be available to stream in India. Actor Daniel Craig's final film as the iconic British spy was directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

On March 4, ‘No Time to Die’ will be available to watch on OTT platform. The announcement of the film's release coincides with Amazon Prime Video's announcement of a slate of 24 James Bond films for its Indian service. Prime members will be able to watch the film in their native language, which includes Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, according to the streaming service.

Related stories

James Bond Star Daniel Craig Defends Ending Of 'No Time To Die' (Contains Spoilers)

Piers Morgan Trolled On Twitter For Criticising Daniel Craig’s Pink Jacket At James Bond World Premiere

Twitterati Unhappy After Daniel Craig Receives British Honour For Playing Fictional Spy James Bond

Craig's performance in No Time to Die has gotten a lot of praise, with some calling it his best ever. The film follows a jaded Bond who has retired from MI6 but is recruited by the CIA to rescue a kidnapped scientist. The film is written by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Actors Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, and Ralph Fiennes returned to the James Bond franchise with the film, while actors Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, David Dencik, and Dali Benssalah joined the franchise with ‘No Time to Die’.

‘No Time to Die’ was a huge box office hit around the world, grossing $774.15 million on a reported budget of $250 million. The film received a lot of positive feedback.

The Craig-starrer has also been nominated for Oscars in the categories of Best Original Song ('NoTime to Die'), Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects for the year 2022.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Daniel Craig No Time To Die James Bond Movies New OTT Releases Amazon Prime Video
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Five Inspirational Bollywood Movies Which Portray Struggles, Challenges And Transformations

Five Inspirational Bollywood Movies Which Portray Struggles, Challenges And Transformations

How Teddy Bears Have Been An Integral Part Of Movies And Not Just An Accessory

Lata Mangeshkar's Ashes Immersed In Nashik's Pavitra Ramkund

Filmmaker Sam Fernandes Abused And Assaulted By Aditya Pancholi?

Ravi Teja: I Don't Believe In Luck, I Believe In Hard Work

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Police and forensics team investigating the scene of violence as they stand in front of a burnt vehicle in Tikonia, Lakhimpur Kheri, in October.

A Look Back At Lakhimpur Kheri Violence As Accused Ashish Mishra Gets Bail

Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar

Happy Anniversary: Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Moments To Remember

Visitors flock to Gruga park in Essen, Germany to watch illuminated trees and light art.

Trees Lit Up With Neon Fireflies At Germany's Light Art Festival

Students of Alia University in Kolkata turned up in large numbers with placards and slogans to protests against the recent ban on hijab in several educational institutions in Karnataka.

Kolkata Women Take To Streets Against Hijab Controversy In Karnataka

A woman shows her inked finger after casting vote at a polling station, during the first phase of UP Assembly elections, in Dadri.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Polling At 58 Seats Begin In West UP