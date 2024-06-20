Jennifer Hudson Talks About Discovering Her Father Had 27 Kids, Dreams Of Meeting Them All

Hudson said that she eventually met six or seven of these siblings, in addition to those she grew up with, Jason and Julia. “We found quite a few of us. And I'm the youngest of all of them,” she said. As for them finding out about her, Hudson said it was her father’s side of the family that helped unite the siblings she ended up meeting. “When my grandma on his side passed, my siblings over there were like, ‘Y’all got a sister that can really sing, you should meet her,’” she said. “And eventually we all came together.”