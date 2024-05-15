Hollywood

'House Of The Dragon' Season 2 Trailer Review: The Targaryens Prepare For The Biggest And Bloodiest War Ever

'House of the Dragon' Season 2 will begin streaming from June 16.

Still from 'House of the Dragon 2' Trailer Photo: YouTube
Warner Bros. released a fresh trailer for the second season of ‘House of the Dragon’ on Tuesday, hinting at the war-focused narrative in the ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel series.

The 2 minute 37 seconds trailer hints at the conflict between Rhaenyra Targaryen and the king’s firstborn son, Aegon. Based on George RR Martin’s ‘Fire & Blood,’ the trailer portrays King Aegon II’s usurpation of Rhaenyra’s promised throne, prompting the Blacks, led by Rhaenyra and Daemon, to plan an invasion of King’s Landing to claim the Iron Throne. Meanwhile, the Greens, loyal to Aegon, prepare for defence as a ‘war is coming,’ which neither of the sides may win.

Watch the exciting trailer right here:

After a long wait of two years, the highly-anticipated second season is almost coming. And looking at the production, which actually looks insanely good, it’s understandable why it took so long. The production values are truly stunning, and offer a visual spectacle for audiences, with breathtaking dragon sequences and epic battle scenes. Other than that, there’s so much intrigue, and drama that curiosity is peaking up to see how dark and ruthless the characters could possibly get. It’s evident that when the ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel returns, viewers can expect an abundance of fire and blood. War, directly, will take centre stage, with throne politics and treachery playing pivotal roles in shaping up the story.

As far as the cast is concered, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham will be reprising their roles. Joining them are Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox and Simon Russell Beale. 

Trailer for House of the Dragon Season 2 - null
For Indian audiences, ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 will begin streaming from June 17. The show will be exclusively available for JioCinema Premium members in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi.

