'House Of The Dragon' Season 2 Trailer Review: The Targaryens Prepare For The Biggest And Bloodiest War Ever

After a long wait of two years, the highly-anticipated second season is almost coming. And looking at the production, which actually looks insanely good, it’s understandable why it took so long. The production values are truly stunning, and offer a visual spectacle for audiences, with breathtaking dragon sequences and epic battle scenes. Other than that, there’s so much intrigue, and drama that curiosity is peaking up to see how dark and ruthless the characters could possibly get. It’s evident that when the ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel returns, viewers can expect an abundance of fire and blood. War, directly, will take centre stage, with throne politics and treachery playing pivotal roles in shaping up the story.