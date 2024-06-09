'House Of The Dragon’ Actor Ewan Mitchell Admits To Not Having Watched ‘Game Of Thrones’

In December 2023, 'House of the Dragon' creator and author George R.R. Martin teased that he was already working with the writing team on Seasons 3 and 4 of the fantasy drama, reports deadline.com. "Spent two days locked in a room with Ryan Condal and his writing staff (Sara Hess, Ti Mikkel, David Hancock, and Philippa Goslett) talking about the third and fourth seasons of 'House of the Dragon'," Martin wrote on his blog. “They were lively, fun discussions, and we got some good work done… though two days was not nearly enough. There is so much ground to cover that I am not sure twenty days would have been enough.”