‘House Of The Dragon 2’: Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Ryan Condal Rock The New York Premiere – View Pics

The New York premiere of HBO’s ‘House Of The Dragon 2’ was a star-studded affair with some of the biggest names in the world of showbiz coming in for the same. The show has been the talk of the town ever since the first look posters were released. The new season starts right from where the first season finished and people had been left on tenterhooks wondering what’s going to happen next.
For the unversed, ‘House Of The Dragon’ is a spin-off from ‘Game Of Thrones’. Not just that, ‘House Of The Dragon’ acts as a prequel to the events depicted in ‘Game Of Thrones’. We all know that ‘GOT’ was massively popular, and people were expecting this prequel to be a notch higher. Even though the first season of ‘House Of The Dragon’ managed to live up to the expectations, it was nowhere close to the enormous popularity that the ‘Game Of Thrones’ seasons used to get. Hopefully, this second season will bring ‘House Of The Dragon’ its rightful due in terms of numbers and popularity.
The web show premiere in New York was definitely a hit. Here are a few glimpses from the grand web series premiere:
1. Olivia Cooke
Olivia Cooke attends the premiere of HBO’s ‘House Of The Dragon 2’ at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York.
2. Eve Best
Eve Best attends the premiere of HBO’s ‘House Of The Dragon 2’ at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York.
3. Catherine Goldschmidt And Geeta Patel
Directors Catherine Goldschmidt, left, and Geeta Patel attend the premiere of HBO’s ‘House Of The Dragon 2’ at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York.
4. Harry Collett And Bethany Antonia
Harry Collett, left, and Bethany Antonia attend the premiere of HBO’s ‘House Of The Dragon 2’ at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York.
5. Victor Hugo And Bethany Antonia
Victor Hugo, left, and Bethany Antonia attend the premiere of HBO’s ‘House Of The Dragon 2’ at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York.
6. Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy And Ryan Condal
Matt Smith, from left, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy and Ryan Condal attend the premiere of HBO’s ‘House Of The Dragon 2’ at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York.
7. Eve Best
Eve Best attends the premiere of HBO’s ‘House Of The Dragon 2’ at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York.
8. Phia Saban
Phia Saban attends the premiere of HBO’s ‘House Of The Dragon 2’ at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York.
9. Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke And Emma D’Arcy
Matt Smith, left, Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy attend the premiere of HBO’s ‘House Of The Dragon 2’ at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York.
10. Thuso Mbedu
Thuso Mbedu attends the premiere of HBO’s ‘House Of The Dragon 2’ at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York.
11. Gayle Rankin
Gayle Rankin attends the premiere of HBO’s ‘House Of The Dragon 2’ at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York.