‘House Of The Dragon 2’: Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Ryan Condal Rock The New York Premiere – View Pics

For the unversed, ‘House Of The Dragon’ is a spin-off from ‘Game Of Thrones’. Not just that, ‘House Of The Dragon’ acts as a prequel to the events depicted in ‘Game Of Thrones’. We all know that ‘GOT’ was massively popular, and people were expecting this prequel to be a notch higher. Even though the first season of ‘House Of The Dragon’ managed to live up to the expectations, it was nowhere close to the enormous popularity that the ‘Game Of Thrones’ seasons used to get. Hopefully, this second season will bring ‘House Of The Dragon’ its rightful due in terms of numbers and popularity.