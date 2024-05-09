‘Hotel Cocaine’ Trailer Review: Promises To Be A Crazy Rollercoaster Ride Filled With Guns And Goons

‘Hotel Cocaine’ trailer was released a little while ago and it has already started trending all over social media. If you’re looking for a rollercoaster of a ride, ‘Hotel Cocaine’ promises it all. The trailer gives an insight into how a hotel, which was above the law in all aspects, turned out to be the biggest hub of people of all classes to come together and have a fun time. The person who runs the hotel and handles the entire operation is the one who is at the helm of things.