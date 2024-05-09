‘Hotel Cocaine’ Trailer Review: Promises To Be A Crazy Rollercoaster Ride Filled With Guns And Goons

‘Hotel Cocaine’ trailer was released a little while ago and it has already started trending all over social media. If you’re looking for a rollercoaster of a ride, ‘Hotel Cocaine’ promises it all. The trailer gives an insight into how a hotel, which was above the law in all aspects, turned out to be the biggest hub of people of all classes to come together and have a fun time. The person who runs the hotel and handles the entire operation is the one who is at the helm of things.
Check out the trailer right here:
For the unversed, ‘Hotel Cocaine’ tells the tale of Roman Compte, a Cuban expatriate and general manager of The Mutiny Hotel, the glitzy centerpiece of Miami’s cocaine culture in the late 1970s and early 1980s. The Mutiny Hotel resembled Casablanca on cocaine. Businessmen, politicians, international narcos, CIA and FBI operatives, models, athletes, and singers all visited the hotel’s opulent nightclub and restaurant. Compte was in the center of it all, doing his best to keep things going while also fulfilling his own American dream.
The show stars Danny Pino, Michael Chiklis, Mark Feuerstein, Yul Vazquez, Tania Watson, Corina Bradley and Laura Gordon as the main leads. Also, Don Mike, Pedro Giunti, Lola Claire, Matthew Del Negro, Victor Oliveira, Robert Beck, Sam Robards and Candy Santana play pivotal roles.
The eight-episodic series premieres on MGM+ on June 16, with fresh episodes airing every Sunday until August 4. Are you excited to watch the crime thriller set in the 1970s-80s? Share your thoughts on ‘Hotel Cocaine’ with us.