Giancarlo Esposito Joins ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Cast

Esposito announced his casting in a Marvel project during a panel in Brazil earlier this month. There, he squashed fan speculation that he would play Professor X in the widely anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe version of 'X-Men', reports variety.com. “There’s something about being original. We’ve seen different versions of Professor X,” Esposito told the crowd. “Wouldn’t you like to see me play a character in a Marvel movie who is original, new, and fresh? So, mark my words: This will happen sooner than you think.” Esposito’s role in 'Brave New World' is being kept under wraps, however, it is being reportedly described as villainous, as per variety.com.